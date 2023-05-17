Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Accidents | A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, with nearly 40 crew members missing

May 17, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, with nearly 40 crew members missing

The crew consists of Chinese, Indonesians and Filipinos. There are search and rescue teams from several countries, including Australia.

of India a Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the middle of the ocean, says China’s state-run CCTV channel.

Seventeen Chinese, seventeen Indonesians and five Filipinos who were part of the crew have not been found so far.

According to the Chinese media, the country’s president Xi Jinping ordered a search and rescue operation to begin. Search and rescue teams have also arrived from Australia and several other countries.

According to the media, the fishing vessel capsized at around three o’clock Tuesday morning Beijing time.

