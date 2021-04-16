Accidents A child who crossed the shelter on a bike died in Espoo, a truck driver is suspected of death

The minor child had time to die at the scene of the accident before the police reached the scene.

Espoo A traffic accident involving a child occurred on Friday afternoon on Lähderannantie.

The accident happened when a child was crossing a guardrail on a bike and was left under a turning truck. The child died at the scene of the accident.

Criminal Commissioner Klaus Geiger According to the police of Länsi-Uusimaa, the criminal allegations in the case are a basic form of death and endangering traffic.

Geiger according to the truck driver and a primary school-age child riding a bicycle had traveled in the same direction, and both had lit a green light at the intersection. Thus, according to Geiger, the driver of the truck turned during the green lights but did not notice the child.

“It hasn’t turned wrong with the green lights, but hasn’t been attentive enough,” Geiger says.

The child had time to die at the scene of the accident before the police arrived. The ambulance had arrived at the scene before the police.

Accident took place near the Lähderanta business center, which has, among other things, two large grocery stores. Geiger can’t assess how prone the accident is, but he says there are a lot of schoolchildren passing through the area.

Police have not yet heard the person who drove the truck, he will be heard tomorrow. Geiger does not want to estimate the amount of a possible future punishment.

“Witnesses and the driver are now being heard. Efforts will be made to consult all parties promptly. This is an unfortunate situation for everyone. ”