Accidents | A child was injured in a kindergarten in Vantaa after the fastening of the locker failed

The accident happened on Monday afternoon, when the child was getting a hat from his drawer.

Child was injured in Ilvespuisto daycare in Vantaa on Monday, when the fixing of the locker failed.

The city of Vantaa informs about this in a press release. In the release, the incident is described as serious.

According to the city, the accident happened in the afternoon when a group of children from the kindergarten was going out. One of the children was getting a hat from his drawer, when the fastening of the drawer failed.

According to the city of Vantaa’s press release, the staff acted quickly and in accordance with the instructions. The injured child was taken to hospital.

The police were also there after the situation. The case is under investigation.

The daycare’s other lockers have been checked and verified as safe.

