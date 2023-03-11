Accidents | A child fell in front of a bus with a sled and was seriously injured in Mikkeli

in Mikkeli An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he fell in front of a bus on a sled. The Eastern Finland Police Department informs about the matter.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m.

“The driver of the bus was driving Laajatieti, when an 11-year-old boy on a wheeled sled ran into the front of the bus from the right side of Ahavapolu, crashing into the front of the bus,” the announcement says.

The boy was hospitalized. The police are investigating the course of events, and there will be no further information on the matter tonight.