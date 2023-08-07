Accidents | A chain crash involving a truck, a van and two cars in Tuusula

One person has needed first aid, says the rescue service.

in Tuusula there was a chain crash involving a truck, a van and two cars on Monday around two in the afternoon. One person needed first aid, the central Uusimaa rescue service told social media In the X service i.e. in the former Twitter.

The accident happened on Tuusulanväylä in the northbound lanes, near Mikkola, according to the rescue service. The other northbound lane was out of use for at least more than an hour in the afternoon.

The rescue service said a little after 4:30 in the afternoon that the accident site had been cleared and both lanes were in use again.

According to the Norwegian Road Transport Agency, the accident site was on Tuusulanväylä between Sulantie and Fallbackantie.

The fire marshal on duty Tommi Leppiojan according to the report, the truck had bumped into the back of the van and then the van had hit two cars. There are traffic lights. According to Leppioja, the speeds were low.