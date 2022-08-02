Accidents | A castle and a catamaran collided in Kemiönsaari

No one was injured in the accident.

Högsåran the castle and the catamaran collided late on Tuesday evening, says the Western Finland Coast Guard message service on Twitter.

“According to the current information, the collision was caused by a navigation error by the catamaran crew,” the sea rescue director Lars Saarinen tells HS.

The sea rescue helicopter from Turku and the patrol of the Hiittinen sea guard station were first called to the scene. According to the Coast Guard, the patrol that arrived quickly found that no one was injured in the accident. After this, the sea rescue helicopter’s alert was cancelled.

The catamaran suffered minor damage in the collision. According to Saarinen, the ships were able to continue their journey under their own power.

Kemiönsaari Högsåra, which is part of the municipality, is served by Suomen Lauttaliikenne oy or Finferries from Svartnäs. According to the company’s website, traffic was interrupted on Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard’s crime prevention unit is investigating the case as endangering traffic and maritime safety.