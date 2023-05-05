Friday, May 5, 2023
Accidents | A cargo ship that drifted due to an engine failure touched the bottom off Pietarsaari

May 5, 2023
The accident did not cause any leaks on the ship.

Computer fault the cargo ship named Elba, which drifted because of this, has bottomed off Pietarsaari, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland on Twitter. The ship had drifted away from the fairway.

The Coast Guard tells STT that the serious situation was managed with a scare, as there are no leaks on the ship.

The ship sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was on its way out of the port of Pietarsaari. Marine Traffic – website, the ship was heading towards the Kiel Canal in northern Germany.


