Accidents A cargo ship sailing under the Finnish flag is stuck on the shores of the island of Fårö

Finland a cargo ship sailing under the flag was stranded on the shores of the Swedish island of Fårö on Saturday, Swedish authorities said. The 75-meter Ramona ship was en route to Riga, Latvia, as it headed straight for the island of Fårö for a reason unknown so far. The ship’s captain was not drunk.

None of the five people on board the ship were injured in the grounding. The hull of the ship appears to be intact and, according to the Coast Guard, at least for the time being, there is no risk of the ship leaking.

It is not known when the ship will be sought to get off the shore.

“The ship is in place. There is no danger to people living in the area, ”said a Swedish maritime rescue spokesman.

The cause of the grounding is being investigated.