Accidents | A car rolled onto its roof in Vantaa, two were injured

Accidents|There was only a little traffic at the time of the accident.

BMW branded the car had flipped onto its roof on the Hanaböle beach road in Vantaa on Sunday night. The rescue service of Central Uusimaa reports that the car had rolled through a ditch onto its roof in the middle of the road.

There were two people in the car and both were slightly injured.

The rescue service reports that there was little traffic there. Two buses had to stop there.

The rescue service was notified of a medium-sized road traffic accident at 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

The police are reportedly investigating the cause of the accident.