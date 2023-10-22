Accidents | A car driver would hit a pedestrian crossing the road in Laajasalo

In the dark, the motorist did not see the pedestrian crossing the road from outside the crosswalk.

Car hit a pedestrian at the intersection on Sunday evening in Helsinki’s Laajasalo.

According to the release of the rescue service, the accident happened at the intersection of Kirkkosalmenti and Isosaarenti.

The command center of the Helsinki Police Department says that an older person had started to cross the road at a point where there was no crosswalk. The motorist didn’t see the person on the road in the dark, but hit this.

However, the driver’s speed was quiet enough to avoid more serious damage in the situation. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for further examinations, but according to initial reports, his injuries would be minor.

In addition to the ambulance, the police were called to the scene, but neither party to the accident is suspected of a crime.

