Accidents | A car driver ran into a child in Vantaa, the police are looking for witnesses

The driver drove away without checking the child’s condition.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are looking for eyewitnesses to the accident where a car driver ran into a middle school-aged child on Martinlaaksontie in Vantaa. The accident happened on Friday at 6 pm.

The student had been crossing Martinlaaksontie along the crosswalk on a bicycle when a motorist ran over him. According to the police release, the child was not seriously injured, but the driver drove away after the incident without checking the child’s condition.

According to the children who were there, it was a white Honda hatchback model car with a black stripe on the back.

In order to investigate the matter, the police is requesting observations about the incident and the vehicle involved in the accident by email to [email protected]