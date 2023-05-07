Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A car driver ran into a child in Vantaa, the police are looking for witnesses

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A car driver ran into a child in Vantaa, the police are looking for witnesses

The driver drove away without checking the child’s condition.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are looking for eyewitnesses to the accident where a car driver ran into a middle school-aged child on Martinlaaksontie in Vantaa. The accident happened on Friday at 6 pm.

The student had been crossing Martinlaaksontie along the crosswalk on a bicycle when a motorist ran over him. According to the police release, the child was not seriously injured, but the driver drove away after the incident without checking the child’s condition.

According to the children who were there, it was a white Honda hatchback model car with a black stripe on the back.

In order to investigate the matter, the police is requesting observations about the incident and the vehicle involved in the accident by email to [email protected]

#Accidents #car #driver #ran #child #Vantaa #police #witnesses

See also  China locks down nearly 30 million people amid record Covid-19 outbreak
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How did Manchester City do in the last semi-finals of the Champions League?

How did Manchester City do in the last semi-finals of the Champions League?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result