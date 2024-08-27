Accidents | A car driver ran into a child in Helsinki

Accidents|The child has been transported to the hospital, but there is no exact information about his condition yet.

Motorist collided with a child on a bicycle on Tuesday afternoon in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki, according to the Helsinki police.

The collision took place on Länsimäentie. The child has been transported to the hospital, but there is no more detailed information about his condition yet.

A criminal complaint has been registered about the incident, but the crime titles will be specified later. The police received information about the matter through a report made to the emergency center.