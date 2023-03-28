Accidents | A car driver hit a child in Espoo

The child had started to cross the road suddenly when the car hit him. The police are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety.

Motorist ran over a primary school-aged child on Tuesday morning in Espoo’s Juvanmalmi.

According to preliminary information received by the police, the speed of the car at the time of the incident was approximately 30 kilometers per hour. The child had started to cross the road suddenly when the car hit him. There is no crosswalk at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, the driver of the car called the emergency number immediately after the collision. The first aid arrived at the scene and took the child to the hospital to be checked. There is currently no information on the severity of the child’s injuries.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the matter. The accident is being investigated as endangering traffic safety.