Accidents | A car driver collided with a moose on the ramp of Ring II in Espoo

The deer had wandered into the urban area, and was killed in a crash. Personal injuries were avoided.

Chauffeur had a deer crash in Espoo on the ramp going up to Ring II on Länsiväylä on Sunday evening.

The deer was killed, and the car was damaged by the fire chief Petri Maunulan according to the assessment, it was salvageable, but serious personal injuries were avoided. First aid checked the participants on the spot, but no further treatment was needed.

The deer had wandered into the urban area and started running across the lanes. At the scene of the accident, the road is lined with large earth embankments, so the moose had access to the road. The speed limit on the road section was 80 kilometers per hour.

According to Maunula, deer crashes are relatively rare in Espoo, especially on highways. He estimated that the moose was last year’s stags, so not quite fully grown yet.

“Random straying from the animal,” says Maunula.