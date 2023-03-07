Accidents | A car driver collided with a cyclist and disappeared from the scene in Tuusula – Police are looking for eyewitnesses

The police need the observations of eyewitnesses about the traffic accident that happened in Tuusula on Monday.

Sedan collided with a cyclist in Tuusula at the intersection of Vanhan Valtatie and Vaattur bypass on Monday at two o’clock in the afternoon.

The cyclist was hospitalized as a result of the accident. The driver left the scene of the accident, but he was found later and arrested on suspicion of a crime.

According to the police, there were eyewitnesses to the accident. The police ask you to send information about possible observations to the e-mail address [email protected]