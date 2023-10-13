Accidents | A car deck collapsed on the Eckerö ferry – two people were injured

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the car deck collapsed during loading in the Swedish port of Grisslehamn.

Two one person was injured on Friday morning when a car deck partially collapsed on board the Eckerö Linjen company.

The Swedish newspaper, for example, reports on the matter Aftonbladet and a radio station Åland Radio.

The accident happened on M/S Eckerö of the Eckerö Linjen company, which operates between Grisslehamn in Sweden and Eckerö in Åland.

CEO of Eckerö Linjen company Tomas Karlsson told Aftonbladet that the car deck collapsed during loading at the port of Grisslehamn. According to initial reports, the collapse of the deck was caused by a broken cable.

According to Aftonbladet’s eyewitness, part of the car cover had collapsed so that some of the cars were under it. A photo taken by a reader published by the newspaper shows how the collapsed cover has hit at least one car. The newspaper’s eyewitness said that he was just driving his car to the ferry when the accident happened.

Both the rescue service and the ambulance were called to the scene. According to Ålands Radio, the injuries of the two injured would be minor.

According to the rescue worker interviewed by Aftonbladet, the injured were under the collapsed car cover, but they were not stuck anywhere.

At the time of the accident, there were more than 590 passengers and 135 cars on the ferry, Ålands Radio says based on the Eckerö Linjen company’s press release.

The ship was scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. Swedish time.

Eckerö Linjen belongs to the Eckerö Group.

Correction 13.10. 11:53 a.m.: In the story and the headline, the Eckerö Line ship was previously mistakenly mentioned. However, it is a company called Eckerö Linjen. Tomas Karlsson is the CEO of Eckerö Linjen, not the CEO of Eckerö Line.