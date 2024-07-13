Accidents | A car crashed into a monument in Kotka – several were injured

Accidents|The police are investigating a serious traffic offence.

Sedan ran into a roll of a paper machine installed as a memorial to the roadside in Kotka early on Saturday, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department in its press release.

Three people were seriously injured in the accident. There were a total of five people in the car.

Car based on the investigation of the scene, came from Öylsatamantie to Puistotie at a considerable speed and collided with the monument on the right side of Puistotie in the direction of travel towards the center.

The police are investigating the traffic accident as gross endangerment of traffic safety, drunk driving and gross injury. The police will carry out an investigation of the scene and questioning in connection with the matter during the weekend. No other vehicles are known to be involved in the incident.