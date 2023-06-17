Saturday, June 17, 2023
Accidents | A car and a truck crashed on highway 9, the driver was taken to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
The place of the accident is Pöytyä on highway 9, from Kumila towards Mellilää.

Sedan and Posti’s truck had a head-on collision on highway 9 in Pöytyä in Varsinais-Suomi on Friday evening.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The place of the accident is in Pöytyä on highway 9 from Kumila, about two kilometers towards Mellilää

The fire marshal on duty told HS at half past nine that it was a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

The driver of the passenger car was seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital. The dog that was traveling in the car died in the crash.

There were no other people in the vehicles besides the drivers. The passenger car was damaged beyond repair.

The rescue and clearance work caused significant traffic disruption on Friday evening. At half past ten on Friday evening, the cleaning of the accident site was underway at the accident site.

