Accidents | A car and a truck collided on highway 8 in Kokkola

The accident happened near Mesilä. More detailed information about the condition of the occupants of the vehicles is not yet available.

Sedan and a truck collided with each other on highway 8 in Kokkola on Monday morning, says Ostrobothnia’s police dispatch service on Twitter.

The rescue service was alerted about the accident at around 7:30. The accident happened near Mesilä.

At half past eight in the morning, rescue operations were underway at the accident site. Traffic was diverted via Isokyläntie and Kruunupyyntie.

More detailed information about the condition of the occupants of the vehicles was not yet available as of 8 am. The police did not yet provide further information about what happened in the accident.

