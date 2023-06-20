Accidents | A bystander helped the passengers of the leaking pleasure boat to safety off Kulosaari

Pleasure boat got into an emergency situation in Helsinki on Tuesday evening, says the Finnish Gulf Coast Guard.

A six-meter-long motorboat with four people on board had a leak off the southeast part of Kulosaari.

A bystander boater who happened to be at the scene of the accident took three passengers on board while the pilot of the leaking boat called the emergency number for help.

“At the moment, the assumption is that the leak was caused by the failure of the boat’s through-holes. However, the boat was quickly towed to the side and the drainage pumps were started”, Director of Maritime Rescue of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Marko Siro tells.

The leaking boat was pumped out of water and towed out of the water. In addition to the sea guard, the Helsinki police participated in the rescue operation.

No injuries were caused by the incident. According to Siro, it is difficult to assess whether the boat was in danger of sinking.

“The leakage situation is always challenging. Before you find out where the leak is and how much, you need to take the matter seriously, because the stability of the boat may fail,” says Siro.