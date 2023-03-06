Accidents | A bus collided with a cyclist in Helsinki’s Meilahti in the morning traffic

The accident congested traffic in the morning in Helsinki’s Meilahti on Mannerheimintie.

There were numerous emergency vehicles on Mannerheimintie before the Kuusitie intersection: an ambulance, a rescue unit, a medical unit and two police patrols.

The police said that the bus had hit a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital for examination. He was conscious when taken to the hospital. The cyclist was slightly injured, but according to the police, the injuries were not terribly serious.

The rescue service had registered a report of the accident at 8:32.

Bus number 400 had stopped there, the driver and passengers got out of the car.