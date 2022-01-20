Accidents A bus carrying schoolchildren crashed on its side in Sipoo, one injured was transported to follow-up care

According to the Eastern Uusimaa Rescue Department, the bus had four passengers and a driver.

Bus fell to his side on Thursday morning before half past ten in Sipoo, Eastern Uusimaa. The accident happened on Paippistentie. According to the Eastern Uusimaa Rescue Department, the bus had four passengers and a driver.

According to Sipoon Sanomat the bus carried high school students. The magazine says one of the schoolchildren was slightly injured as his leg was pinched. First aid took him to the hospital. Other schoolchildren were taken to school.

At 11 o’clock, the rescue operations at the scene of the accident had already ended, but a crane had been arranged to lift the bus back to the road, Sipoon Sanomat says. For the time being, the police are on site to direct the traffic, as the lifting work may cause a nuisance to the traffic.

Meteorological In the morning, the department issued a warning about very slippery driving conditions in a large part of the country, with the exception of northern Finland. According to a statement from the Rescue Services Media Service, the accident was due to poor driving conditions.

The Rescue Department received an alert for a road traffic accident on Paippistentie at about 9.20 on Thursday. According to the announcement, four units left the scene.

Correction 20.1.2022 at 11.03: There were four passengers on board the bus in addition to the driver, not five as previously erroneously reported. In addition, detailed information that only one person was injured.