Sunday, December 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A bug was detected on the plane at Helsinki-Vantaa, the passengers were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

The rescue service says that there were no injuries in the incident.

to Helsinki-Vantaa At the airport on Sunday afternoon, a bug was found in an Airbus A320 airplane, which caused the passengers of the plane to be evacuated, says Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The rescue service says that it was not a fire. There were no personal injuries.

According to the rescue service, 15 units were dispatched to the scene.

The news is updated.

#Accidents #bug #detected #plane #HelsinkiVantaa #passengers #evacuated

See also  Russian attack EU Borrell after Defense Ministers' meeting: Russia's pressure on Moldova and Georgia may increase
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Live: What time do Argentina vs. France play and on what channels?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result