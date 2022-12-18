Accidents | A bug was detected on the plane at Helsinki-Vantaa, the passengers were evacuated

The rescue service says that there were no injuries in the incident.

to Helsinki-Vantaa At the airport on Sunday afternoon, a bug was found in an Airbus A320 airplane, which caused the passengers of the plane to be evacuated, says Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The rescue service says that it was not a fire. There were no personal injuries.

According to the rescue service, 15 units were dispatched to the scene.

The news is updated.