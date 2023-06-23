Accidents | A boater drowned on Karvia

The boat capsized on the morning of Midsummer’s Eve, and one of the persons sank under the water. The rescue service had to end the search without results.

Two an adult person was stranded in the water on Midsummer’s Eve morning at Karvianjärvi in ​​Karvia, when the boat capsized. One of the persons has been found to have drowned, the Satakunta rescue service tells HS.

The rescue service was notified a little after ten in the morning. One of them was picked up and sent for further treatment.

The rescue service conducted a search, but the search was concluded after half a day without results.