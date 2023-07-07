Friday, July 7, 2023
Accidents | A 60-year-old swimmer drowned in Kajaani on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
The person had gone swimming in the Kajaaninjoki and soon sank below the surface.

One person drowned in Kajaani on Friday, informs the Kainuu rescue service.

The person had gone swimming in the Kajaaninjoki and soon sank below the surface. A passer-by noticed what had happened and called the emergency center.

The Kainuu rescue service was alerted a little after four. At the end of the search, a rescue diver found the dead victim in the water.

According to the rescue service, the victim was around 60 years old. The accident happened in a section of the river with a very strong current.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (Suh), 30 people drowned in Finland between January and June.

Suh’s statistics are based on the media and open official sources, which means that some cases may be hidden in the numbers. The official data on those who drowned this year will be recorded in Statistics Finland’s cause of death statistics, which will be published at the end of next year.

