Accidents | A 21-year-old man died in a drive-by in Kiuruvedi

21-year-old A man from Kiuruveti died on Saturday when a car ran out of Kiuruveti on Pyhäsalmentie, the police say.

There were no other passengers in the car. The driver died at the scene of the accident. The alarm about the accident was made at half past three.

The car had come from the direction of Kiuruvesi, when for an unknown reason it drifted in the direction to the left deep into the forest. The car was damaged beyond repair.