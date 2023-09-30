Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A 21-year-old man died in a drive-by in Kiuruvedi

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A 21-year-old man died in a drive-by in Kiuruvedi

There were no other passengers in the car. The driver died at the scene of the accident.

21-year-old A man from Kiuruveti died on Saturday when a car ran out of Kiuruveti on Pyhäsalmentie, the police say.

There were no other passengers in the car. The driver died at the scene of the accident. The alarm about the accident was made at half past three.

The car had come from the direction of Kiuruvesi, when for an unknown reason it drifted in the direction to the left deep into the forest. The car was damaged beyond repair.

#Accidents #21yearold #man #died #driveby #Kiuruvedi

See also  European Football Championships | Iceland shot a dream opening, but ended up tied with Italy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion of the third anniversary of his assuming the reins of power

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion of the third anniversary of his assuming the reins of power

Recommended

No Result
View All Result