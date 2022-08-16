Accidents | A 20-year-old man climbed onto the roof of a train car and received a fatal electric shock

The police remind us that moving on train tracks is dangerous to life. The electric current in electrical conductors is very strong and an electric arc can occur even at a long distance from the conductor.

A train car a 20-year-old local man who climbed onto the roof received a severe electric shock, fell and died in Kuopio, the police department of Eastern Finland suspects.

The train was stopped at the Kuopio railway yard at the time of the accident. The man fell between the train tracks from the force of the impact, where he was found by the locomotive drivers on duty on Sunday afternoon.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Mikko Hakkarainen says that the accident probably happened the night before Sunday.

Male the body had injuries that indicated severe electric shock. However, the police will not comment on the injuries in more detail.

“In general, I can comment that an electric shock can cause burns such as burning the skin, but it is also possible that the victim does not show any external signs of electric shock. When the electric current passes through the entire body, it can cause injuries inside and outside the body,” says Hakkarainen.

Electric shocks rarely make it difficult to identify the victim. Compared to fire, electric shock usually burns the body less.

The police do not comment on the kind of injuries caused to the man by falling from the top of the wagon. It is certain, however, that the fall occurred from the top of a stationary carriage.

“The wagons in question have not been in traffic for a long time.”

Why the man climbed on top of the wagon may be left to guesswork.

“The police have no information why he climbed onto the roof, and it may be that he remains uncertain whether it was a desire for adventure or what.”

According to current information, the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Police reminds that moving on train tracks is life-threatening. The electric current in electrical conductors is very strong and an electric arc can occur even at a long distance from the conductor. Electric shock is possible without physical contact with electrical conductors.

Accidents like the one that happened are rare, but not unprecedented, says Hakkarainen. He points out that you are not allowed to move around the track yards.

No crime is suspected in the case, but the investigation continues as an investigation into the cause of death.