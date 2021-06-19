No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents A 17-year-old man died in a car accident in Ylöjärvi

by admin_gke11ifx
June 19, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The other two people are in critical care in hospital.

In Ylöjärvi occurred in a fatal car accident on Saturday just before nine in the morning, police inform.

A 17-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. Two other adults were seriously injured in the accident. They were transported to medical care and are in critical condition.

In the accident, the car derailed from its roof on Ylöjärvi Kuruntie on Saturday morning. The car had a driver and two passengers at the time of the accident.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: