Accidents A 17-year-old man died in a car accident in Ylöjärvi

The other two people are in critical care in hospital.

In Ylöjärvi occurred in a fatal car accident on Saturday just before nine in the morning, police inform.

A 17-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. Two other adults were seriously injured in the accident. They were transported to medical care and are in critical condition.

In the accident, the car derailed from its roof on Ylöjärvi Kuruntie on Saturday morning. The car had a driver and two passengers at the time of the accident.