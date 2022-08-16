Accidents | A 17-year-old family member drove a one-year-old child to death in Tyrnävä – “It was practically a starting situation”

According to Tyrnävä municipal manager Vesa Anttila, the driver had a driver’s license.

One year old the child was hit by a car on Monday afternoon in Tyrnävä and died at the scene. The police informed about it on Monday.

The car was driven by a young family member, says the mayor of Tyrnävä Vesa Anttila. Iltalehten according to information, the car was driven by the dead child’s sibling.

According to Anttila, the accident happened in the immediate vicinity of the family yard on the yard road. The family member who drove the car had a driver’s license.

“It was practically a start-up situation. It was a total loss. Let the police comment on whether anything could have been done about it – in my opinion, no,” says Anttila.

head of investigation Ilkka Riippa confirmed to STT the information that the person driving the car was a minor and had a driving license.

In Finland, you can get a driver’s license for a passenger car at the age of 17 with an exception granted by Traficom.

The driver’s license law is currently being reformed, and in the fall the parliament will consider a proposal to remove the age exemption permit. After the change in the law, a driver’s license could be obtained at the age of 17 only with the consent of the guardian.

Anttila was with family on Monday. According to him, it is a large family with children of different ages. According to Anttila, other relatives were also there.

“It was a very tearful and sad situation the whole time. You can only imagine how father, mother and other siblings feel.”

Anttila says that the family was offered help on Monday.

“Today, Tuesday, we will contact the family again and see what kind of support they need.”

According to Anttila, mourning flags and a moment of silence are also held in local schools. The atmosphere in the municipality is gloomy.

“Everyone understands that when it comes to a small child, it’s a tough place for people. This is a small municipality with many children and families with children. People identify with the situation very sensitively.”

Police said on Monday that he was investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and causing death. On Tuesday morning, the police did not say anything more about what happened.