Accidents A 16-year-old swimmer who disappeared in Joensuu was found dead in the water, and one drowned in Savitaipale

In either case, there is no suspicion of a crime.

A 16-year-old boy who disappeared into the water on Joensuu’s Linnunlahti beach on Wednesday was found dead in the water after noon on Thursday, police in Eastern Finland said.

Police received notice of the disappearance on Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. Police said the boy had been diving with his friend, but then no longer surfaced.

Police have been conducting searches since Wednesday together with the North Karelia Rescue Department.

According to preliminary data, the death of a young person is not related to a crime. Police are continuing to investigate the case to determine the cause of death. No further information will be provided.

In addition A drowned man has been found in Savakaipale, Partakoski, South Karelia, says the police of Southeast Finland.

The Rescue Department received a report of the drowning at eight o’clock on Thursday morning.

Police said bystanders found the adult man dead in the water of a private beach. The case proceeds as an investigation into the cause of death, and no crime is suspected in the case.