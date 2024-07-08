Accidents|NFL player Khyree Jackson has died in a car accident in the United States. Two of Jackson’s former teammates also died in the accident.

American booked by the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL football league in April Khyree Jackson24, died in the night between Saturday and Sunday in a car accident, reports CNN.

Also in the car were two of Jackson’s high school teammates, both of whom died in the accident. The crash in Upper Marlboro involved three cars, report Maryland State Police.

Jackson, who was sitting next to the driver, and who was driving the car Isaiah Hazel, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Passenger in the back seat Anthony Lytton24, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police suspect that the 23-year-old woman tried to change lanes at high speed. He first collided with the car driven by Hazel and then another vehicle.

The car carrying Jackson, Hazel and Lytton veered off the road as a result of the collision and hit several tree stumps before coming to a stop.

There were two other passengers in the car of the woman who caused the collision, none of whom were injured. The driver of the third vehicle was also uninjured.

The police suspect that alcohol may have played a role in the accident. The investigation is still ongoing.

NFL club The Minnesota Vikings drafted Jackson, who played at the University of Oregon, in the fourth round of the draft. On Saturday, the club published bulletinwhere the owners Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf expressed their sorrow.

“Khyree had a very bright future ahead of her as a player, and it was clear that she was dedicated to being a wonderful person who had a positive impact on people’s lives,” the release said.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell wrote that he was devastated by the sad news.

“His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew teammates to him,” O’Connell wrote.

“In our short time together, it became clear that Khyree was developing into a great professional soccer player, but even more impressive was his desire to become the best version of himself for his family and loved ones.”

The release states that the club has been in contact with Jackson’s loved ones and offered them support. The players’ former high school also took part in the grief of the family members in the message service X.

Correction 8.7. at 11:45 a.m.: Upper Marlboro was mistakenly translated as Upper Marlboro in the story. Contrary to what was said in the introduction, two, not three, of Jackson’s former teammates were killed in the accident.