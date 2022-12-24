Accidents | 22 died in an illegal nursing home fire in Russia

The accident happened in Kemerovo in Siberia.

in Russia 22 people have died in a fire that broke out in a nursing home on Christmas Eve, reports news agency AFP. In addition, six people have been injured, according to the authorities.

According to Nexta, the cause of the fire in Kemerovo, located in Central Siberia, is, among other things, a violation of the heating guidelines. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the case.

The committee’s investigation title is death caused by negligence.

According to the Interfax news agency, it was a private home that operated an illegal nursing home for the elderly. According to the news agency’s information, the property did not have, for example, sufficient extinguishing systems or equipment.