Accidents | 19 died after a minibus drove into a ditch in Egypt

At least 19 died after a minibus drove into a ditch in northern Egypt. According to local media, the accident was caused by a malfunction of the steering wheel.
At least 19 people died and six were injured on Saturday after a minibus drove into a ditch in Al-Daqahliyya province in northern Egypt, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.
According to local media, the cause of the accident was a steering wheel malfunction.
The news agency AFP reported on the matter.
