Accidents | 18 people were trapped in a collapsed gold mine in China

China’s In Xinjiang, 18 people have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine, reports news agency AFP. According to the news agency, rescue workers worked on Sunday to save the workers trapped in the underground cave.

A total of 40 people were working in the mine, located about a hundred kilometers from the Kazakhstan border, on Saturday afternoon when it collapsed. According to AFP, 22 workers were brought up from the mine, but 18 people were trapped deep underground.

“A rescue operation to save the remaining miners is currently underway,” Xinhua news agency reported late Saturday, according to AFP.

China’s mine safety has improved in recent decades as the media has reported on disastrous accidents. Nevertheless, mining accidents still happen quite often. According to AFP, safety instructions in the industry are often lax.

Last September, 19 miners were trapped underground when a coal mine in Qinghai province collapsed. The workers were found dead at the end of a long search.

Last December, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in Shanxi. Two people died in the accident.