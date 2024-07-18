Accidents | 16 people died in a shopping center fire in China

Accidents|According to preliminary information, the fire started during construction work.

Shopping center a fire killed 16 people in Zigong City, Sichuan Province, China. Valtionmedia’s reports are reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The fire started in the lower part of the 14-story tower block in the early evening on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from construction works.

Rescue operations ended on Thursday at three in the morning local time. It is known that no one was inside the building from which 30 people were rescued.

About 2.5 million people live in Zigong.