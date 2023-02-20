Jeff Koons’ sculptures look like balloons, but are actually made of glass, and are particularly fragile: a visitor to the exhibition at Art Wynwood in Miami discovered this in spite of herself, in which the work “Balloon Dog (Blue )”, created in 2021.

The woman accidentally hit the pedestal on which the sculpture was displayed, and inadvertently the object fell and shattered into a thousand pieces on the floor. Talking to the Cnn the gallery’s district director, Cédric Boero, who managed the Art Wynwood stand, said: “It is obviously heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed. The collector never intended to break the sculpture, in fact she never touched it with her hands. It was the opening cocktail, there were a lot of people at our stand, she involuntarily kicked the pedestal a little, which was enough to make the sculpture fall”.

This can be served as a lesson to us, Art Enthusiasts: In every museum and exhibit they say “Please Don’t Touch The Art Piece” goodbye to the $42,000 (over 2 billion php) @JeffKoons blue balloon dog sculpture. pic.twitter.com/j7XIap6zPh — . (@pauloMDtweets) February 20, 2023

“Unfortunately this kind of thing happens – he added – that’s why the work of art was covered by insurance”. The value of “Balloon Dog (Blue)” is 42 thousand dollars. The gallery shared photos of the sculpture reduced to ceramic shards scattered across the floor.

The pieces were collected in a box to be evaluated by an insurance expert. Bel-Air Fine Arts explained that some collectors have offered to buy the broken shards. Koons’ balloon animal figures are some of the most iconic and expensive sculptures in the contemporary art world.

His pieces have been auctioned off for staggering sums: “Rabbit” (1986) sold for $91 million at Christie’s New York in 2019, and “Balloon Dog (Orange)” (1994-2000) for $58.4 million six years earlier.