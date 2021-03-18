With a quick wave of the hand, Reiner Haseloff broke all of his Twitter records on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt accidentally tweeted a single “Ä” – much for the entertainment of his followers.

M.ith a single letter accidentally tweeted, Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) pulverized his previous reach record on Twitter. The head of the Magdeburg Kenya Coalition tweeted a simple “Ä” on Thursday evening and thus achieved more than 5,000 likes and a good 2,000 retweets and quoted tweets in the first two and a half hours.

Haseloff took the matter with humor: “What a randomly sent individual letter generates interesting reactions,” he tweeted half an hour later and put a winking smiley behind it.

The “Ä” also caused a lot of malice and peaks from political competitors. Others made references to art and culture. “Definitely his best book,” commented one user and tweeted the cover picture of the book of the same name by Max Goldt. Another wrote: “Well, I think it’s cool that Mr. Haseloff is so unreservedly committed to the best band in the world!” The doctors from Berlin, described by themselves and their fans as the best band in the world, like to use the Ä in word games and merchandise products.