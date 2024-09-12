In the Murmansk region, a light aircraft was mistaken for a UAV and fired upon

In the Murmansk region, a private light aircraft was fired upon, mistaking it for a drone. Bullets pierced the wing and headlights of the aircraft.

Before that, flight restrictions had been imposed in parts of the Russian Arctic due to an attack by Ukrainian drones. However, by the time the plane was shot at, the restrictions had already been lifted.

The plane was fired upon immediately after takeoff.

Two light-sport aircraft took off from an airfield near the city of Apatity one after the other on Wednesday, September 11, at 16:31 and 16:34 Moscow time. They were heading to Arkhangelsk. The first to take off was a BRM Aero Bristell, the second was a Czech ATEC 321 Faeta NG. As noted by Telegram– the Aviatorschina channel, both filed flight plans, so that dispatchers and other authorized persons should have known about their departure.

However, five minutes after takeoff, the first plane reported that something had happened to the second plane and sent out a distress signal (MAYDAY). As it turned out, it was being fired upon with firearms.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

The crew of the aircraft that was shot at made a decision return. He reported that the shooting was between the departure point and the airfield. Having requested a change in the flight plan, the Bristell aircraft landed safely at the departure point 15 minutes later. The other aircraft landed at Apatity Airport. No one on board was injured.

After landing, the aircraft commander reported that the wing and headlight were damaged by bullets. It is currently unknown who fired at the plane.

The region introduced the “Carpet” plan

Due to the threat of drone attacks in the Murmansk region, restrictions on flights were introduced last Wednesday. First, in the morning, the Murmansk airport stopped accepting and sending flights. Then, from 10:30, the airport in Apatity was temporarily closed.

Temporary restrictions on airport operations were lifted at 16:00 Moscow time, half an hour before the light-sport aircraft took off. Rosaviatsia press secretary Artem Korenyako clarified that two aircraft flying to Murmansk had departed for the alternate airfield in Arkhangelsk.

At the same time, on Thursday, September 12, both airports again restricted operations. According to the publication Baza, the “Carpet” plan was introduced at the airports, preliminarily, due to the threat of drone attacks.