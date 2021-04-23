The body found in March from the Rhine could be identified. It is a taxi driver who disappeared in May 2013. The police are investigating the as yet unexplained circumstances of death.

Bad Säckingen – In March, the fire brigade accidentally discovered a taxi in the Rhine. A body may have been in the car for almost eight years. The man’s identity is now established. According to the authorities, it is a taxi driver who disappeared without a trace in May 2013.

Since his disappearance, there have been no signs of life from the man, who was born in 1962. “Neither the forensic medicine examinations nor the current investigations have so far given any indications of an accident or external influence,” said the public prosecutor and the police with regard to the circumstances of death.

Dead taxi driver discovered in the Rhine: the circumstances of death are still unclear

A month ago, the fire brigade discovered the silhouette of the taxi during an exercise with a sonar device, a spokesman said at the time. Such devices are used, for example, to track down objects. Then police divers and firefighters recovered the wrecked car from the Rhine and discovered the body in it. It is still unclear where exactly the taxi got into the river. The then 50-year-old man last lived in Bad Säckingen (Waldshut district) and disappeared with his taxi.

At that time there were no explanations or indications and therefore all investigations came to nothing, the public prosecutor and police said on Thursday. Even if the identity of the corpse has meanwhile been determined after a complex process, a number of questions remain unanswered. For example, the time of death could not yet be determined despite an autopsy. It is also unclear how long the body was in the Rhine. According to the police and public prosecutor’s office, it was not possible to locate his last whereabouts at the time because the missing person did not have a mobile phone with him and his taxi did not have the appropriate device. (dp)