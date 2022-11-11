OfNadja Zinsmeister shut down

During a documentary dive, divers came across the wreckage of an old space shuttle that was involved in a tragic accident years ago.

Cape Canaveral – On the sea floor off Florida’s east coast, divers made an amazing discovery: While they were actually looking for something completely different for a documentary, they suddenly came across a large, partly sand-covered object. After the identification, it has now turned out that these are parts of a famous crashed space shuttle from 1986.

Divers found parts of NASA’s Challenger space shuttle that crashed off the coast of Florida. © Uncredited/The HISTORY® Channel/dpa

Film crew stumbles upon famous crashed space shuttle ‘Challenger’

As NASA announced on Thursday, the object is part of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded in 1986 shortly after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The divers were actually looking for something completely different. For a TV documentary, they first looked for a plane wreck from the Second World War on the seabed. A camera team accompanied the search operation.

This is what the space shuttle Challenger looked like before it crashed. © Phil Sandlin/AP/dpa

But instead of a plane wreck, the divers found an oddly modern-looking object in the sand. Because the site was near NASA’s space center, they decided to notify the space agency of the discovery. They were able to classify the found object as part of the “Challenger” space shuttle.

The explosion of the space shuttle is one of the greatest tragedies in international space travel. At the beginning, the “Challenger” was able to make a few successful flights in the USA. On January 28, 1986, the accident happened: Shortly after the start, the space shuttle exploded and broke apart, all seven crew members – two astronauts and five astronauts – lost their lives. (nz/dpa)

