From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Three men, previously abducted by Hamas, are killed during fighting in northern Gaza.

Tel Aviv – An unfortunate incident in the Gaza Strip has caused a wave of consternation in Israel after Israeli soldiers accidentally shot three hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the incident on Friday (December 12), calling it an “unbearable tragedy.” Netanyahu declared: “The entire state of Israel is in mourning this evening.”

The three accidentally killed victims were identified as 26-year-old Alon Lulu Schamris, 28-year-old heavy metal drummer Jotam Haim, both of whom were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Asa, and 25-year-old Bedouin Samer El-Talalka, from the Kibbutz Nir Am, identified. According to the army, the bodies of the three hostages were returned to Israel.

Israel regrets accidental death of hostages

The Israeli army expressed “deep regret over the tragic incident” in an official statement and assured that a “transparent investigation” was launched immediately. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the soldiers had “inadvertently identified the hostages as a threat” and deeply regretted the incident. Hagari added that the army suspects the hostages may have escaped from Hamas or been released by their captors. However, detailed knowledge of the circumstances is still lacking, the army spokesman emphasized. Prime Minister Netanyahu assured that “immediate lessons” would be learned from the incident and passed on to all Israeli units.

Protests in Tel Aviv after hostage death – demonstrators demand immediate action

After the news of the accidental killing of the three hostages spread quickly, hundreds of demonstrators, including relatives of the hostages, gathered in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv that evening. The protesters, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with portraits of the hostages, called for a quick new deal to release the remaining hostages. One poster read: “A hostage dies every day.” Like the news site ynet reported that they poured red paint on the street. “Your time is running out! “Bring her home now,” the people shouted.

Israelis take part in a protest after the Israeli military announced that three hostages were killed by friendly fire in the Gaza Strip. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

In November, as part of a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas, around a hundred hostages were released, while Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from prison in return. The agreement was reached through mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the USA. Reported on Friday evening Axiosthat the director of the Israeli secret service Mossad, David Barnea, would meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed ben Abdelrahmane Al-Thani in Europe to discuss a possible second ceasefire to release hostages. Details about the location of the meeting and the number of hostages potentially to be released were provided by Axios not known.

Middle East conflict – Hamas attack leads to devastating consequences and humanitarian measures

Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, took around 250 people hostage in the Gaza Strip after its major attack on Israel on October 7th, with more than 1,130 people killed, according to Israeli figures. In response, the Israeli army has since bombed targets in the Gaza Strip and launched a ground offensive. According to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, around 18,800 people have been killed so far, including around 8,000 children.

Israel has largely blocked the supply of fuel and aid to the Palestinian territory, but it decided on Friday to temporarily allow trucks carrying humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The US government's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, called it a “significant step” and the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the news. It is emphasized that it is important to ensure that aid deliveries can reach all parts of the Gaza Strip, not just the south, which is less affected by fighting compared to the north. (Ekaterina Jalunina / afp/dpa)