The tragic incident in Rome has sparked endless controversy. “After the serious accident in Rome – says Luigi Altamura, Local Police Commander of Verona and member of the Local Police Coordination Table in ANCI, the National Association of Italian Municipalities – in which a 5-year-old boy died aboard a car, hit by a SUV with 5 kids who were making videos and then posting them on Youtube, the Government needs to intervene with an emergency decree-law and before the summer exodus”.

“On the roads it is now necessary – continues Altamura – to speak of violence and no longer of fatality or a mocking destiny. We are still waiting for the rules, requested for years, which introduce the suspension of the license on the first violation for the use of the mobile phone while driving, but here we are faced with an overwhelming road arrogance, such as to impose even a specific aggravating circumstance for the traffic homicide. Today there is no increase in penalties for those who kill while driving while messaging, or while filming themselves to publish their deeds on social networks. Controls on urban roads have been increased thanks to new hires of local police officers, but they are not enough compared to the number of accidents with motorists impaired by alcohol and drug driving. We need greater awareness and a willingness to face a reform of the highway code in an organic way, which has completed 30 years but which no longer responds to the daily violence on Italian roads, from north to south, without exception. Tragedies like the one in Rome must not pass as random episodes but must be countered both preventively and repressively, as happens in other states of the European Union”.

And Giordano Biserni also intervened on this with an open letter. Here she is:

“By now it’s clear the road has become a sort of set where you can do and film anything. From exhibitionist idiots who film their feats in cars with videos immortalizing their odometer at 250 km/h on the motorway, to other idiots who film the fatal outcome of a road accident and post them on you tube or try to capture likes on their poor facebook page. Now we’ve come to some videos of endurance driving an SUV (Lamborghini) where 5 spoiled and bored youngsters organize a challenge that involves 50 hours behind the wheel without interruption with swapping seats on the go.

The “heroic” feat of these YouTubers chasing millions of views this time cost the life of a 5-year-old boy, overwhelmed with his mother and his little sister while they were quiet in their small car on the menacing streets of Rome. The set of daily road violence allows the spread of these absurd driving behaviors that often cost the lives of people who find themselves being involuntary actors in these tragedies where others watch and laugh and some die.

This happens because the system not only does not know how to hinder this sort of street “Pulp fiction” but often winks and pretends not to see. Patrols that are less and less present on the roads, interventions by agents that are often frustrated by a system of (in)justice that in the end always rewards Cain with derisory sanctions and penalties in the face of a mocked Abel, derisory sanctions that demotivate street uniforms and create the conviction also declared by those inconsiderate drivers of “they don’t do anything about it anyway”. A 5-year-old boy became an actor in a roadside horror film in which he with his mom and sister had nothing to do.

For news, the child is the 21st little road victim to date in 2023 (there were 39 children who died on the road in 2022). When a child dies on the road, I want to remind you that King Herod is always an adult who violates traffic rules: speed, distraction from cell phones, alcohol and now also for an unhealthy and unpunished cinematic lust.

The end”.