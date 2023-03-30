Electric car alarm: in the event of an accident, the battery could be irreparable, even if only slightly damaged. In which cases? The alarm comes from an investigation by Reuters on the electric car, which points the finger above all at Tesla than at Model Y mount a new one structural battery packdescribed by experts as having “zero repairability“.

Electric car accident and battery

In the event of an accident for some electric vehicles it is not cost effective to repair the battery packs even though slightly damaged, forcing you to face high costs for their complete replacement or to scrap them even with a few kilometres. The insurance companies are forced to raise the cost of premiums on policies.

Bad damaged Tesla battery on Model Y

On the other hand, insurers and industry experts also note that electric vehicles, as they are equipped with all the most recent security featureshave so far had fewer accidents compared to traditional cars.

Battery replacement in the event of an accident

Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of euros and account for up to 50% of the value of an electric vehicleoften making their replacement uneconomical.

Tesla Model Y battery damaged

While some car manufacturers like Ford And General Motors they claimed to have made i battery packs easier to repair, Tesla has taken the opposite tack with its Texas-built Model Y, whose new structural battery pack (composed of 4,680 cells) has been described by experts as having “zero repairability,” because it cannot be easily removed or replaced.

Tesla Model Y battery beyond repair

Tesla’s decision to make battery packs “structural,” that is, part of the car’s bodywork, has allowed it to cut production costs and consequently i purchase prices. A choice that initially made motorists happy, but which in the long run can become a boomerang, with the initial savings that are nullified in the event of an accident and when taking out an insurance policy.

One replacement battery for one Tesla Model 3 it can cost more 18,000 eurosfor a vehicle that costs approx 40,000 euros but which depreciates rapidly over time.

Single cell of a damaged Tesla battery

In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker had made an impact design changes and its vehicle software to reduce repair costs and insurance premiums. Tesla also did not mention any problems with insurers, but in January Elon Musk claimed that third-party insurance company premiums “in some cases they were unreasonably high.”

Insurance dedicated to Tesla

In any case, the company also responded with a own insurance product in a dozen US states at lower rates. Insurers and industry experts also note that electric vehicles, because they are equipped with all the latest safety features, have so far had fewer accidents compared to traditional cars.

Damaged electric car, more expensive repair

In Italy Federcarrozzieri instead he highlighted that electric cars in the event of an accident present significantly higher repair costs (between +18% and +30%) compared to petrol or diesel cars.

They also explained that EV vehicles must be secured as soon as they enter a body shop, and to do this there must be at least one authorized employee with Pes-Pav license. The procedure involves higher costs for operators and therefore for motorists.

Repairing a crashed electric car can cost up to 30% more

Then Federcarrozzieri he also underlines the higher costs caused by the particular electronics that characterize these cars and which determine longer (and more expensive) activities for disassembly, reassembly, replacement, programming, recalibration, etc. Some new generation electric cars have around 60% more electronics compared to traditional cars.

