Clash on the track

The spectacular and extreme duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris it is certainly destined to leave some residue in the human relationship between the two drivers, who before today have always clearly expressed their friendship on and off the circuits. During the battle, which lasted several rounds, There was no shortage of angry radio teams between the twowith the request for mutual penalties on both sides.

AND However, it was after the race, once the checkered flag was passed, that both Verstappen and his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase ‘vent’ against Norrisfound guilty of the accident for which the race direction penalised Verstappen – albeit with a non-afflictive sanction.

Outburst via radio

“Max, head up. You were also given a 10 second penalty for that incident with Lando, just in case they asked you about it after the race“, Lambiase communicated to his pilot. “Certain. Yes sure. This is ridiculous. He was throwing himself left and right, what did they want? [i commissari] what did I do?“, Verstappen’s response. At this point the Red Bull team principal entered the discussion, Christian Hornerwhich opened with the three-time world champion and defined “incorrect” the attitude held by Norris: “Yes, Max didn’t behave properly there. It was very unfortunate, especially here. But you did your best.“.