The incident with Neymar

On the weekend of last June 4 among the guests present at Formula Spain Grand Prix 1 there was also the footballer Neymar. The Brazilian striker of Paris Saint-Germain has in fact peeped over the starting gridobviously attracting photographers and the attention of the public around him.

But something didn’t go according to plan, given that some VIP guests, including Neymar himself, they were standing on the grass at the edge of the track as the cars were starting their classic sighting lap.

As is known, in recent times there has been an increase in the number of celebrities who flock to the starting grid in search of a contact with the pilots and an interview with television. These VIPs usually receive a pass that allows them access to the hottest stages of a grand prix, such as the moments immediately preceding the start of a race.

The FIA ​​concerned about safety

What happened in Barcelona pushed the FIA ​​to officially recall Formula 1 during the World Motorsport Council. “The FIA ​​President underlined that safeguarding the health and well-being of everyone on the starting grid – be they guests, officials or teams – are priority aspects”reads the document released on the sidelines of the Cordoba meeting.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, explained: “We have to learn from the incident that occurred in the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA ​​has been assured by Stefano Domenicali that measures are being taken to ensure that the accident does not happen again. The problem does not only concern Formula 1, but also Formula E, the WEC and other categories. There are too many people on the grid at some events. I have no doubt that the organizers will comply with FIA safety requirements as it is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all and safety in motor sport is our top priority“. In the report it was then clarified that the International Federation is awaiting the analysis on the invasion of the track that occurred at the end of the Australian GP.