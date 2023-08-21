Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 7:05 pm

About 74 accidents occur per year between kms 520 and 530 of Rodovia Fernão Dias (BR-381), in Minas Gerais, where a bus carrying Corinthians fans overturned and left seven dead this Sunday, the 20th. by the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

The data are from the public database of the PRF, available on the agency’s website, and were tabulated by the Estadão. The report observed the evolution of accidents on the stretch between 2020 and 2023. In the case of this year, the table presents information until the end of July.

According to the survey, in this period of almost four years, 334 vehicles, with 527 people, were involved in accidents between km 520 and 530. Of this total, 18 died and 264 were injured. The death toll rises to 25, if you add the seven killed in this Sunday’s accident.

In 2023, 39 claims have already been registered in this stretch. In 2022, the number was 67. In 2021 and 2020, respectively, there were 77 and 79 accidents.

So far, BR-381 has already exceeded 1,800 accidents. In total, 38,409 claims on federal highways occurred in 2023. Fernão Dias usually has approximately 3,000 incidents annually.

What are critical snippets?

Several stretches of BR-381, including the one between kms 520 and 530, are considered “critical” by the PRF. This means that they are subject to speed using “portable type speed meters”.

The classification is based on three criteria: history of accidentality; the risk of accidentality; and stretch with recurrent non-observance of the prescribed speed limits.

Passengers reported lack of brakes before the accident; bus traveled irregularly

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) reported that the trip of the bus involved in an accident that killed seven people in the early hours of this Sunday, 20, was irregular.

According to the ANTT statement, the bus was neither registered nor authorized by the agency responsible for overseeing the sector. According to an agency technician interviewed by Estadão, the vehicle would need authorization to provide this type of service and should still have obtained a specific license for the trip.

Reports from survivors also point out that the vehicle would have lost the brake before the accident. Passengers reported having noticed a speed above the usual and were alerted by the driver of the bus’s technical problem. Moments later, the accident happened. At least ten people were trapped between the wreckage. Until the afternoon of this Sunday, the official number pointed to seven deaths. The injured were taken to area hospitals. (DANIEL HAIDAR AND ROBERTA JANSEN COLLABORATED)