Key episode

The accident involving Maverick Viñales and Pecco Bagnaia it was, without a doubt, the most important and controversial episode of the French GP. The double crash that took the reigning world champion and the Aprilia Spaniard out of the race sparked a lot of controversy, as did the initial excesses of the two centaurs, who came to jostle in the gravel both blaming the opponent for the contact. A few minutes later, however, tempers had calmed down and the two returned to the pits together. holding out his hand in clarification. With a cool head, in front of the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPViñales tried further to defuse the climate.

Visit in Race Direction

Fresh from a visit to the stewards’ office, made together with Bagnaia himself, Viñales declassified the episode to “racing accident” underlining however how all the riders, regardless of this contact, must try to face the races with greater calm and lucidity. “Both Pecco and I are two riders who respect fair play – commented the Iberian driver – and we don’t usually get in touch. This is an advantage to arrive at a clarification. But in these races we all have to calm down, otherwise no one arrives at the end of the season. For the moment there has been no decision by the race direction – continued Viñales – it was a racing accident“.

Tension and reconciliation

Continuing the interview, Viñales also explained the reason for his great anger following the accident. “The race is over, but coming out with zero points from a weekend where you could have won is tough. The jostling? The adrenaline kicked in. I’ve been trying to do well for weeks, but either I screw up or they pull me out, so you get to a point where you’re a bit on the edge. Some pilots need to calm down a bit – reiterated the #12 ex Yamaha – but I’m not saying it for Pecco. We have to set an example for Moto3. Today I was pissed off because I felt I could win, I was very sorry and it was hard to accept the crash. Pecco and I are two clean riders and what happens on the track stays on the track“.

Lost opportunity

Analyzing the episode in detail, Viñales did not blame his Italian rival, except perhaps that of not giving him the right space: “I passed Pecco perhaps in too clean a way – has explained – and went slightly wide. Then I changed direction and found myself with Pecco in that area. I thought it would give me a little more space and we touched. Figuring out if there’s a manager is difficult, I just think that Pecco could have left me a little more space to change direction, but racing is like that. Do I sin on the outside? I did not see it. The first time we touched he touched my front brake and broke up my bike, from there I couldn’t do anything. I went very fast this weekend and now I want to start again at Mugello. I understood many things here, there was a chance to win”.