A video from the scene of an accident involving more than 40 cars that occurred in the Tula region appeared on the network. The entry was published by REN TV in its Telegram-channel.

The footage shows that a passenger bus got into an accident.

The accident that occurred on the 217th kilometer of the federal highway M-4 “Don” became known earlier on Wednesday. As a result of the road accident, 11 people were injured, including two children. Transport traffic from the Russian region towards Moscow was blocked.