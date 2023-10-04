The serious accident of a bus in Venice, Italy, is being investigated by the authorities of that country. In the accident, 21 people died, including two children, and 15 others were injured. The vehicle fell off a highway ramp and caught fire.

The authorities reported that the road in Mestre, where the event occurred, was a straight line without works, without interruptions and, in addition, the bus was new and electric. The first nationalities of the fatal victims of the accident were also confirmed: five Ukrainians, a German and an Italian, who is the driver of the vehicle.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of the five citizens of that country in the bus accident that occurred on Tuesday, October 3, on a highway near the Italian city of Venice.

The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed his “deepest condolences, personally and from the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre.” And he added: “I think of the victims and their families and friends. I am in close contact with the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro and with the minister (of the Interior) Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news about this tragedy.”

Accident in Venice leaves 21 dead.

“The bus flew 30 meters” and it seems that “the aggravating factor of the situation was determined by the fact that there was a supply of methane, and therefore the fire developed quickly, Piantedosi told RAI public television, before adding about the victims: “It is a very tragic and dramatic balance, but I fear that it may be destined to grow”.

Driver also died

As Alberto Rizzotto40 years old, the driver of the vehicle was identified, who died after the accident.

According to international media, his colleagues describe him as an expert driver who has worked in the sector for seven years.

Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

For the moment, the Venice Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident. The main hypothesis is that Rizzotto suffered a sudden health problem and lost control of the bus.

There are no signs of abrupt braking and even the area where the situation occurred was a straight stretch at low speed. Authorities consider it unlikely that he suffered a microsleep because he had only been on shift for 90 minutes.

