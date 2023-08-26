Four people were injured in an accident that took place this morning on the A11 motorway between the toll booths of Viareggio and Versilia heading north. The car in which a German family was traveling was involved: 5 occupants of the car, of which 4 were injured (three slightly, 1 more seriously). A 30-year-old boy was brought in code red with Pegasus to Cisanello for trauma to the abdomen; a child brought in code green to the Versilia pediatric emergency room; two other adults taken in green code to the Versilia emergency room.

In addition to Pegaso, a medical vehicle from Viareggio, ambulances from the Viareggio Red Cross, the Viareggio Mercy, the Torre del Lago Mercy and the Lido di Camaiore Green Cross, and the forces of order attended.